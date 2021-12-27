Jeannie Mai Jenkins hit Instagram ahead of Christmas and shared a video clip of the “shower of love” held for her forthcoming child, the first with her husband Jeezy.

PEOPLE notes the “winter wonderland” party hosted family and friends for music and dancing all in the honor of “Baby Sno.”

“How am I falling in love again…but this time with someone I’ve never met? Baby J isn’t even here yet- yet bringing together our friends and family in a way only God can do,” Mai Jenkins captioned the video. “Thank you, thank you to all our friends who threw this shower of love. And thank you to the one and only @katrinaselegantevents who turned our home into a winter wonderland ❄️”

Jeannie Mai revealed she and Jeezy were expecting on her show The Real and spoke at length in Women’s Health Magazine in September. “Jeezy and I have been kind of saving this and hiding this for five months. So, we’re relieved to finally share the news.”

One of our favorite things about our girl Jeannie is her growth, incredible honesty, and transparency. We’re so excited to officially welcome our fifth co-host, Baby Jenkins! To see how Jeannie first revealed the news to Garcelle, Loni and Adrienne tune in TODAY! pic.twitter.com/oujN75Oug5 — The Real (@TheRealDaytime) September 20, 2021

“I can’t believe how quickly time flies.. this was Baby J back at only 6 oz!! Now at 6 months today, I’m all ears about what to expect these last 13 weeks. Pls do share below books, podcasts, tips, how to handle mood swings & SLEEP,” Mai wrote on Instagram. “Thank u Fam & watch link in bio for the details of our 1st and 2nd trimester with Baby Jenkins.”

During her reveal, Jeannie Mai revealed she and Jeezy decided to try in-vitro fertilization for the process, stating the ability to conceive “was not easy.” “We both needed a bit of assistance, especially with me being 41 at the time,” Jeannie said. Jeezy is 42.