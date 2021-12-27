Latto had some choice words to say to Cleveland rapper, Big Indo, who claimed the “Big Energy” rapper stole her song and aesthetic.

Big Indo had called Latto out after she teased her new song on Instagram. “NOT THE BEAT TOO just higher tempo I’m sick cause I looked up to LATTO it look like she been lookin up to me tho or her team stealin sauce,” Indo wrote on Instagram. “I obviously got million dollar ideas.”

In her Instagram story, she continued to say how Latto stole the bra and panties set look for her music video as well and that there are similarities between their names. “She went from mullato to ‘BIG LATTO’. I went from ‘Big Indo’ to ‘BIG INDO’. I been ‘big’ indo since I started.”

Latto fired back at Indo, saying “It’s givin… nobody.” She added, “Y’all really think I’m 1 of the 14 ppl that listened to her before??? Lmao I cannot make thi shit up. I’m over here frustrated af cause IVE NEVER HEARD OF OR SEEN SHAWTY EVER IN MY LIFE!!!! DON’T FLATTER YOURSELF!”

Latto went on to say how the similarities between the songs were a coincidence and the photoshoots were for her birthday.

Latto responds to an artist who alleges she copied her track pic.twitter.com/cdoWqNBGF7 — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) December 25, 2021

Indo went on to Instagram to tell her fans that she was not trying to drag Latto, but to restate that her song was stolen, and if Latto did not directly steal it, then someone in her team “put it in her face.”

“I said I like HER. It’s the simple fact my song was stolen if not her, her team or someone put it in her face don’t drag what I said. I want to see all my female rappers win just with they own music.”