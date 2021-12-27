Rich the Kid is being sued by his Manhattan landlord, who claims the rapper owes back rent in the sum of $41,000.

Rich the Kid lived in the East Village home for 14 months, Page Six reports. He stopped paying rent in August.

Back in 2020, Rich the Kid was sued by Blueprint Artist Management for $3.5 million in fees and he also had issues of owing $300,000 in rent in Los Angeles, while not paying his local jeweler, Peter Marco, for his $230,000 jewelry bill.

This past October, Lil Wayne and Rich the Kid released the Trust Fund Babies album. The new album is a swift 10 tracks and is largely an affair of Rich and Wayne executing a perfect give and go, leaving room for YG to deliver the only guest feature on the album.