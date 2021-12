See How Our Favorite Celebs Are Spending Their Holidays

See How Our Favorite Celebs Are Spending Their Holidays

After the shopping is done and the gifts are all unwrapped most of us take that week between Christmas and New Year to spend with family, friends and let’s just be real, sleep the days away. Take a look at how our favorites are spending their vacays.

Swizz Beatz & Alicia Keys-Family Game Day

Yung Miami in Aspen

Advertisement

Coi Leray-With Her Bae

Tyrese-Enjoying His Massage Chair

Naturi Naughton-Working Making an appearance on the Kelli and Ryan Show

Snoop and Granddaughter At the Lakers Game