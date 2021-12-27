Sex In The City Actor Chris Noth Accused Of Sexual Assault By Another Woman

Mr. Big is still in the headlines as another woman has come forward accusing the “Sex and the City” actor Chris Noth of sexual assault.

Singer-songwriter Lisa Gentile alleges she was sexually abused by Noth in 2002. In a press conference with her attorney Gloria Allred, Gentile laid out details of the night when she accepted a ride home from Noth. The singer claims the actor Chris Noth forcibly pulled her, kissed her and touched her breasts when they got to her apartment.

She reveals the actor threatened to ruin her career if she told anyone about the incident. Gentile first met Noth in 1998 at DaMarino Restaurant in New York City where he was a regular and good friends with the owner. She says they became acquaintances and would chat mostly about music, show business and the neighborhood.

This news follows last weeks reports of Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis stating their support for the women who had previously accused their co-star Chris Noth of sexual assault.

They all expressed feelings of “deeply saddened” to hear of the allegations.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” they said in a joint statement shared to their social media accounts. “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

Noth has previously denied all other accusations.

