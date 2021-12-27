SOURCE SPORTS: CJ McCollum May Be Returning To The Blazers A Lot Sooner Than Expected

Portland Trailblazers shooting guard CJ McCollum may be returning to the team a lot sooner than expected. According to a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic, McCollum’s collapsed lung is fine now.

Great news: Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum’s collapsed right lung has fully recovered and he will be re-evaluated in one week, team says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 24, 2021

The collapsed lung had sidelined McCollum since December 6th. The initial assumption was for him to miss significant time well into the beginning of 2022.

McCollum has already missed significant time on the way to 47 games last season with a fractured foot ending a streak of durability that saw him play at least 70 games in each of the previous five campaigns.

The TrailBlazers aren’t a contender in the sudden top-heavy Western Conference. The team currently sits at 13-19. Rushing McCollum back might not be in the team’s long-term best interest, especially if the team is still considering trading him.