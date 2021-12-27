The Utah Jazz have had some iconic NBA players like Karl Malone, John Stockton, and Deron Williams, but none of them measure up to Donovan Mitchell, according to Stephen A. Smith.

“I will remind y’all that even though he doesn’t have the resume, I’m not comparing resumes, Donovan Mitchell is the greatest talent in the history of the Jazz franchise. A better talent than Karl Malone, a better talent than John Stockton,” Stephen A. said during NBA Countdown.

—@stephenasmith says Spida is a better talent than Karl Malone AND John Stockton 👀 #NBACountdown pic.twitter.com/7gjrOe2hlh — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 25, 2021

Speaking on “The Hoop Collective,” Brian Windhorst of ESPN indicated that Wade could be concerned about Utah’s ability to keep franchise player Donovan Mitchell around for the long term.

“I think Dwyane Wade is seriously concerned about Donovan Mitchell’s desire to stay there long-term,” Windhorst said.

The two-time All-Star Mitchell just wrapped up his fourth season in Utah. He recently signed a five-year, $163 million extension with the Jazz, which kicks in starting next season which should give Wade some time to keep Mitchell happy and locked in on Jazz basketball.