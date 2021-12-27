Tiffany Haddish Says She Misses Common but They Didn’t Break Up Due to Busy Schedules

Tiffany Haddish and Common split over a month ago. At the time, the two were said to have broken up due to conflicting busy schedules. Tiffany Haddish now says that’s not what the Chicago rapper and actor told her.

Speaking with Hollywood Unlocked’s Jason Lee, Haddish revealed she misses him but is ultimately “cool” with the breakup.

“He might be the type of person that never really settles with somebody, maybe he’s like, you know, like a bee going from flower to flower to flower. I don’t know,” she continued. “I wish him nothing but joy and happiness, you know. He will always be cool.”

Haddish would then go on to state she was “disappointed by his comments publicly.

“I was very disappointed,” she said. “I was like, ‘Oh, Okay.’ ‘Cause that’s not what you told me, but Okay.’”

After the breakup, Common hit Instagram to wish Haddish a Happy Birthday.

“Happy Birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish!” Common wrote on IG. “One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people I’ve ever known. May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine through you. Wishing you joy, love, peace, light, and fun on your born day. Love!”

Haddish first confirmed their relationship in August 2020 while appearing on Steve-O’s podcast. The two met on the set of the 2019 film, The Kitchen.

Common glowingly spoke of the relationship, citing that it made him a more “evolved” person to PEOPLE Every Day podcast.

“I think one of the important things about relationships for me has been to really know myself more and love myself and be able to express the things that I want,” he said. “I’ve evolved and gotten to that place.”