Singer Wanda Young, of Motown girl group, The Marvelettes, died earlier in December outside of Detroit.

Young was 78 years old, according to The New York Times, and died on Dec. 15 due to complications of a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

The Marvelettes were signed by Berry Gordy in 1961. Young replaced an original member of the group. The Marvelettes are most known for their “Please Mr. Postman” single, but also released “My Baby Must Be a Magician” and “Don’t Mess With Bill.”

Advertisement

Wanda Young leaves three children; seven grandchildren; a great-grandson; four sisters and four brothers to remember her.