Donald Glover’s Atlanta is set to return to FX on March 24 and now we have the first teaser trailer for the season.

“We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th,” FX Entertainment President Eric Schrier said in a press release. “Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”

The last episode of Atlanta aired in May of 2018. The forthcoming season was filmed in Europe and will follow the stellar cast of Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred, aka “Paper Boi” (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield); and Van (Zazie Beetz). Season 4 will bring the crew back to Atlanta.

