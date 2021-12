WATCH: Oprah Meets Gayle King’s Grandson for the First Time

During the holiday season, Oprah has met Gayle King’s first grandchild. People spotted the heart-warming encounter on Oprah’s Instagram.

Joining Oprah for the special moment was Stedman Graham and additional family, greeting Gayle King’s 3-month-old grandson. “I know you’ve been waiting,” Oprah sweetly told Luca. “You’ve been waiting to see me. I’ve been waiting to see you.”

You can see the special moment below:

