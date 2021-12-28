Allen Iverson to N.O.R.E.: “You One of the Heroes in My Life”

Basketball icon Allen Iverson has always had a place in Hip-Hop culture. Earlier this week, The Answer revealed one of Hip-Hop’s titans is one of his heroes and that man is N.O.R.E.

AI and N.O.R.E. ran into each other and the Sixers legend let out one of the highest praises you could give: “God almighty, man. I love you, dawg. You the best, man. You one of the heroes in my life.”

N.O.R.E. hit IG later showed love back: “I LOVE @theofficialai3. He has no idea how much I love him me and my nephew yalla hondro @yung_reallie we LOVE U A.I. salute yande!!!”

N.O.R.E. would also go on to call Iverson his idol. You can see the link up below.