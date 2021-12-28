‘BMF’ Actor Da’Vinchi Levels Up With New Hollywood Deal

Los Angeles-based actor and rapper Da’Vinchi, who stars in the hit Starz crime drama BMF, produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has leveled up in Hollywood.

The Hollywood Reporter announced over the weekend that Da’Vinchi has signed with APA’s talent division, joining a growing roster of artist turned actors. The agency already reps 50 Cent, and fellow BMF co-star Demtrius “Lil Meech” Flenory. Add Mary J. Blige, 2 Chainz and blockbuster wielding Tyrese Gibson and that puts him in great company.

The announcement caps off a great year for Da’Vinchi who also made his debut on Broadway in Thoughts of a Colored Man in October.

BMF premiered in September and almost immediately secured a second season renewal due to high ratings. The crime drama explores the life story of the Flenory family and is set in 1980s Detroit.

Da’Vinchi is cast as Terry Flenory and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Jr., excels in his acting debut portraying his own father in the leading role.

