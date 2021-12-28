Rest in peace to Boosie Badazz’s grandfather. The Louisiana rapper revealed over the holiday weekend his grandfather died, just two months after the death of his grandmother.
“Just lost my grandpa,” Boosie wrote. “Love u OG with all my heart. Granny N Grandpa N 2 months #fucktheworld.”
In a separate message, Boosie celebrates his grandfather being reunited with his grandma and also asks to deliver a message to his dad.
In the following message, Boosie expanded on his grandfather’s death, stating he passed on Christmas and he is planning to spend $200K to help deal with the loss.
You can see the message below.