Diddy’s Home Where Kim Porter Passed is Under Contract with New Buyer

The home where Kim Porter passed away has been sold by Diddy.

The mansion was located in Toluca Lake and was listed for $7 million. The house now has a pending contract and is approaching a close.

The home sits on a massive 9,655 square feet and has 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms. According to TMZ, it also includes a family-sized pool, spa and a sports court. Neighbors include Steve Carell and Viola Davis.

Kim Porter died at home in November 2018 at 47 years old due to pneumonia.

Two weeks ago would have been Kim Porter’s 51st birthday.