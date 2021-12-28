Everyone deserves second chances and Draya Michele is looking for hers in the new year.

As 2021 comes to a close, New Year’s resolutions become a theme once again. Draya Michele is no different. The former Basketball Wives star recently took to her Instagram story to manifest the return of her Savage Fenty endorsement.

“I would like my @savagexfenty deal back in 2022. Just wishful thinking,” she wrote over a picture wearing a red set from Rihanna’s highly requested brand.

In 2020 Draya received backlash for her insensitive response to the shooting incident between Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion.

“I predict that they had some sort of Bobby and Whitney love that drove them down this type of road and I’m here for it – I like that. I want you to like me so much you shoot me in the foot too.”

The 36-year-old was immediately dragged for her tone-deaf comment. She later followed up with a series of apologies on social media.

“I truly don’t glorify domestic violence… I was trying to say just love me deeply, she said in a tweet. “But while trying to be funny I offended many, including Meg. And I’m sorry.”

Draya’s reaction was documented on of her Zeus Network show, Dosses of Drea back in September.

After her Instagram story plea reached The Shaderoom, the Pennsylvania native took to the comment section to emphasize her growth since the incident. She started by owning her mistake in front of the world.

“I definitely learned a lot from this experience and I was adamant about making sure my apology was as loud as a harmful comment,” she wrote.

In the new year, Draya looks to be “bouncing back.”

Only time will tell if Draya’s redemption plea is enough to represent Rihanna’s brand.