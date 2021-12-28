Today’s principle of Kwanzaa focuses on Collective Work and Responsibility, which means to work in a cooperative manner to strengthen our families, understanding that the well-being of our families is connected to the well being of our neighborhoods. Everyone’s duty is must be concern with the overall mental, physical and spiritual health of their family and neighborhood. The well-being of our families and that of our neighborhoods are bound together and that the success of any one their lives is an aspect of and dependent on the goodness and health of the community as a whole, confirming the age old adage, “it takes a village”.

Collective Work and Responsibility Day focuses on activities which reinforce the principle Collective Work and Responsibility. Some activities may include:

-Review the Kwanzaa symbols Corn

-Make the celebration focus on your family

-Try to have a special meal- at home or away

-Self-Determination Day Activities:

Select a project and do it together as a family or community

-Take the initiative to help a family member, friend, or neighbor with a problems or issue

-Do as many work activities as you can as a family