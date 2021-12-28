Killer Mike’s Atlanta Barbershop, The Swag Shop, was recently vandalized. While Mike said that he is “hurt and beyond upset” that the incident occurred, he wants to help the perpetrator instead of punishing him.

He shared images of the graffitied front and wrote that the “mentally disturbed” White man responsible for this crime is in need of serious help.

“A mentally disturbed White Man who Calls him self ‘Druce Wayne’ did this to our Shop downtown,” Mike wrote. “He lives in the delusion he is Kurt Cobain and somehow i am involved in a conspiracy to keep him silenced. I am angry and beyond upset. With that said I know I can fix this physical damage BUT this man’s mind is terribly broken. If u are from OKC and know his family or friends please DM so u can get him some help.”

Advertisement

He added that the shop will get fixed and encouraged his followers to check up on their “mentally ill” family members and loved ones during this holiday season.

“I will for sure make sure we get this fixed and I encourage all to check on your mentally ill loved ones because the world my not be as understanding as me,” Killer Mike added. “Love and Respect. Thank “Kinfolks” of Edgewood for making sure we know the real deal. Swipe to see the signature he left and his face. No worries #TheSWAGshop will be ok and Happy Kwanzaa to ya’ll!”