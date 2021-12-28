It seems as if Tory Lanez can’t get himself out of trouble.

Recently, Madonna accused Tory Lanez of illegally using her 1985 song “Into The Groove” in his song “Pluto’s Last Comet,” off of his latest project Alone At Prom.

Apparently Madonna has been trying to contact the “Pluto’s Last Comet” rapper and her messages have gone unanswered. This has led Madonna to comment under one of Tory Lanez recent IG posts.

“Read your messages [for] illegal usage of my song get into the groove,” Madonna wrote.

There is no word yet on if Lanez has responded to Madonna. It’s also unknown whether or not Madonna will pursue legal action against Lanez for allegedly copying her song.

Check out both of the songs below and see for yourself if Tory copied the song.

Hopefully Lanez is able to settle his dispute with the “Like A Virgin” singer out of court. Lanez is currently on trial for his incident with Megan Thee Stallion from back in 2020. Lanez is holding that it was not him that shot Meg in her foot, while Meg is still claiming the Alone At Prom singer/rapper is to blame.