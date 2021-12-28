Moneybagg Yo is dripped out in Louis V in memory of Virgil Abloh.
The death of the fashion and cultural icon shocked the world last month. The 41-year-old designer passed away after a private battle with cancer. He was laid to rest earlier this month.
Since his passing many have honored the Off-White founder in their own way. Moneybagg Yo recently took to Instagram to flex his latest $25,000 Louis Vuitton jacket.
“I See A Million Next To A Shark I Probably Dive In #RipVirgilAbloh” Bagg wrote in the photo’s caption.
From the comments, fellow rappers approved of his drip selection.
“25 thousand on a jacket wear it once,” said Lil Baby, while Yung Bleu told Bagg he was “fresh as a mf no cap.”
The Memphis native dropped the video for his latest single, “I Gave It” on Christmas Eve.