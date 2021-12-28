Rolling Loud has announced an Early Bird ticket presale for Rolling Loud Miami 2022, which will take place in the new year. The Early Bird ticket sale gives Rolling Loud’s biggest fans the first chance to get tickets to the festival’s flagship event at a special, discounted price. Rolling Loud Miami will return to Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL on July 22-24, 2022.

Rolling Loud Miami 2021 featured performances by A$AP Rocky and Post Malone, welcomed dozens of emerging artists for their first festival-sized performances since the outbreak, and served as a gathering place for celebrities such as Rihanna, Diddy, Teyana Taylor, James Harden, Iman Shumpert, Tyler Herro, and others. Rolling Loud welcomed the WWE® to the festival’s main stage for the first time, showcasing two star-studded bouts that broadcast on FOX’s WWE SmackDown®.

The massively successful 2021 tour continued in October with Rolling Loud New York, which brought an all-star lineup of talent to hip-birthplace, hop’s and ended in December with Rolling Loud California, which brought headliners like Kid Cudi, J. Cole, and Future to San Bernardino to rub shoulders with West Coast favorites.

Advertisement

Limited tickets are available at 12pm ET on 12/30 at http://rollingloud.com/miatix.