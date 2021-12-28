Just as we were enjoying Saweeties vacation photos with her red hair clad over white sand, jet skis, and an occasional twerking video. The rapper gives us an early holiday gift on Christmas Eve showing us her newest shaved blonde head in a nine-part Instagram carousel lounging under a palm tree and taking a dip in the water. It’s the shortest we’ve ever seen her wear her hair and it looks absolutely fabulous on her. At this point, we’re wondering there’s a look that she can’t pull off.

Her hairstylist Kendall Dorsey, who is responsible for Saweeties newest hair transformation, also shared photos of her new look with the simple caption “2022 version.” Clearly letting us know that the new year will bring a whole new Saweetie. Her Fans responded with reactions ranging from begging shocked by the big chop and asking why she went bald, to loving the new look, including comparisons to Amber Rose renaming her “Amber Sweetz. with many asking why she went bald.

Unexpected and bold are the words we are using to describe her new look particularly since she’s known to wear long hair. With only 3 days to go until the new year perhaps, we’ll take a page from Saweeties New Year, New Hair book.. What will you do differently in the new year?

