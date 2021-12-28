“Spider-Man: No Way Home” is smashing pandemic-era box office records.

The movie has become the first to break one-billion-dollars at the global box office since the beginning of the pandemic. Sony’s epic movie has taken less than two weeks, twelve days, to mark the milestone.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” earned another 81-and-a-half-million-dollars in its second week in theatres in the U.S. and Canada.

Coming in second is “Sing 2” with 41-million-bucks followed by “The Matrix Resurrections” with 22-and-a-half-million-dollars.

Rounding out the Top Five are “The King’s Man” followed by “American Underdog” — the film biography of former NFL quarterback Kurt Warner.

The film is now third-fastest grossing movie behind 2018’s “Avengers: Infinity War” and 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

