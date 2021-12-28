Those infected with COVID-19 will now have shorter isolation times as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has adjusted its recommendations. When people test positive for Covid-19, they should isolate for 10 days to five days if they don’t have symptoms. It is also recommended to wear a mask for at least five more days, CNN reports.

If exposed but not infected, the recommended time for quarantine is shortened to a similar five days if vaccinated.

“Given what we currently know about COVID-19 and the Omicron variant, CDC is shortening the recommended time for isolation from 10 days for people with COVID-19 to five days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others,” the CDC said in a statement.

“The change is motivated by science demonstrating that the majority of SARS-CoV-2 transmission occurs early in the course of illness, generally in the 1-2 days prior to onset of symptoms and the 2-3 days after. Therefore, people who test positive should isolate for five days and, if asymptomatic at that time, they may leave isolation if they can continue to mask for five days to minimize the risk of infecting others.”

The omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus is officially the most dominant strain in America. Last week, the CDC announced the new variant currently makes up 73% of new cases in the United States. The prior week that number was just 3%.

According to AP, the omicron variety is responsible for 90 percent of the new infections in New York, and the highly contagious strain, which is two to three times easier to pass than Delta, has caused a global double of cases in just three days, according to the World Health Organization.

Despite the jump, Dr. Fauci has continued to promote vaccination and booster shots, stating that it provides the best defense against severe illness.

CNN notes a news release from Harris County Public Health, a Texas man, whose death was the first known Omicron-related mortality in the US, was unvaccinated and had previously been infected with the coronavirus.

“The individual was at higher risk of severe complications from Covid-19 due to his unvaccinated status and had underlying health conditions,” the release said.

Last Tuesday, Biden announced the purchase of a half-billion at-home rapid COVID-19 tests, which will be made available next month to Americans through the mail. The Biden administration is reportedly attempting to figure out how any tests one household can request. Biden’s remarks are also expected to include addressing the spike across the country.