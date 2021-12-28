Drake surprised Toronto residents with stacks of cash for Christmas.

The rapper handed out money to random people in his hometown just days after winning a four billion dollar defamation lawsuit.



One lucky guy called Drake a ‘legend of the city’ in his post on social media.

In the video, a woman recipient could be heard saying: “Oh my god, this is crazy,” while another man said: “Thank you, bro. I appreciate it guys, take care.”

Drake replied to them: “You already know.”

Drake giving away stacks of cash to fans for Christmas 🎁 pic.twitter.com/TFDPGQdG1V — Plug 🔌 (@RappersPlug) December 26, 2021

Drizzy has had quite a busy month.

Last week he unveiled a tattoo that paid tribute to the late DJ and designer Virgil Abloh. He also withdrew both of his 2022 Grammy nominations.

