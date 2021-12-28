Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson put an enormous smile on his mother’s face this Christmas. The hottest man in Hollywood purchased his mom a new car for Christmas.
PEOPLE notes, Johnson and his daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana Gia, 3, gifted his mother a new Cadillac by unveiling it before her eyes with screams of Merry Christmas.
The new Cadi had a large red bow, and after recovering from shock and awe, Johnson’s mother hopped into the driver’s seat.
Advertisement
“This one felt good,” Dwayne wrote on Instagram. “Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today. She was shocked. She got a few ugly cries in.”
You can see the moment below.