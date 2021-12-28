[WATCH] Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Surprises His Mom With New Car on Christmas

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson put an enormous smile on his mother’s face this Christmas. The hottest man in Hollywood purchased his mom a new car for Christmas.

PEOPLE notes, Johnson and his daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana Gia, 3, gifted his mother a new Cadillac by unveiling it before her eyes with screams of Merry Christmas.

The new Cadi had a large red bow, and after recovering from shock and awe, Johnson’s mother hopped into the driver’s seat.

“This one felt good,” Dwayne wrote on Instagram. “Surprised my mom with a new car for Christmas today. She was shocked. She got a few ugly cries in.”

You can see the moment below.