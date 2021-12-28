Latto has released a new tune and video called “Super Gremlin Freestyle” while her hit single “Big Energy” hits #1 on Rhythmic Radio.

“Super Gremlin Freestyle,” which features clips from Latto’s recent birthday celebrations, brings bars on her recent triumphs and leaves a stamp on her name, saying that she’s unstoppable and has more up her sleeve. “you trippin, we supposed to be superstars, that money be the root of all. Now it ain’t safe for you, you switched like the rest of them do,” she sings, emphasizing the significance of loyalty with people close to her.

This comes on the heels of her recent single “Soufside,” which was featured on Halle Berry’s Bruised album, as well as her two Soul Train Award nods for Chris Brown’s “Go Crazy (Remix)” with Young Thug, Lil Durk, and Future. She played on the Extended Play Stage at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) in 2021, following the release of these new songs. She first teased fans with a rendition of “Big Energy,” followed by “Bitch From Da Souf” and “Muwop.” She also received her first VMA nomination for “MTV Push Performance of the Year” for “Sex Lies,” in addition to her VMA performance debut. She was also nominated for the BET Awards in the categories of “Best New Artist” and “Best Female Hip-Hop Artist” in 2021. At the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards, Latto performed a medley of “Big Energy” and “Soufside.”

At the Virginia Gray Burton Recreation Center over the holidays, Latto and her foundation Win Some Give Some teamed up with local Clayton County organization Rainbow House to throw her first annual ‘Latto 4 The Ladies & Babies’ Christmas party.

Win Some Give Some and Rainbow House teamed up to bring out teenagers, young mothers, and their children, as well as Latto giving back to her community and spreading holiday cheer. Meals, Black Santa goods, toys, Visa gift cards, free skating permits to their local rink, filled stockings, and other gifts were given to the families.