It seems as if Danny Brown has a different view of the story Dave Chappelle told on Big Sean’s Detroit 2 album.

In an interview with HotNewHipHop, the Detroit MC said the story Chappelle told about him getting high with him before his set in Detroit was not entirely true.

“It was funny, but I ain’t like that shit, man,” Brown said in the interview. “Because that ain’t the true story [laughs]. I’ll tell my side in my stand-up set.”

Advertisement

Those who listened to Detroit 2 might recall the story Chappelle told on the skit “Story By Dave Chappelle.” Chappelle said that before he went on stage, Danny Brown came backstage and the two smoked together. The weed was so strong however that Dave bombed when it came time for him to get on stage and perform. While he was on stage, he apparently saw Danny Brown sneak out of the back, which made the comedian laugh.

After Chappelle’s set was over, he encountered an older gentleman backstage who gave him a pep talk. That man turned out to be Big Sean’s father.