Dr. Dre has agreed to pay his ex-wife Nicole Young $100 million as a part of their divorce settlement. According to TMZ, Dre is “delighted” that he has to only pay a fraction of his estate.

Dr. Dre agrees to pay ex-wife $100,000,000 in divorce settlement 🤯 pic.twitter.com/Ps9VX3veD1 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 28, 2021

The agreement includes that Nicole pays for her own legal fees, which have stacked up over the last year and a half. Nicole will also not be entitled to receive any monthly spousal support.

Dre will also get to keep seven of the properties that they own, including their Malibu, Calabasas, and Brentwood estates, and four L.A. properties. Dre will also be able to keep his master recordings, trademarks, and Apple stocks which include the money he made from the sale of Beats By Dre.

He also gets to keep six cars, while Nicole takes four.

As for why Nicole did not get half, the two actually have a prenuptial agreement that Nicole had contested.

Sources close to the former couple say that Nicole’s payout could have been bigger if they had settled last year. One source even said that she could have been on the field for Dre’s Super Bowl Halftime performance in February as the “friendly ex-wife.”