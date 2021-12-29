Jada Pinkett Smith previously shared with her fans that she suffers from alopecia. In an update, Pinkett Smith provided an update on her hair loss.
“Now at this point, I can only laugh,” Pinkett Smith said in a video online “just all of a sudden one day.
“Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia, look at this line right here…it just showed up like that. And this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide, so I thought I’d just share it so y’all not asking any questions,” she added.
According to Page Six, Jada Pinkett Smith first highlighted her hair struggles on a 2018 episode of Red Table Talk stating, “It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair just in my hands … It was one of those times in my life that I was literally shaking with fear.”
You can see her latest update below.