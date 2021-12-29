Jada Pinkett Smith Provides Fans an Update on Her Hair Loss Due to Alopecia

Jada Pinkett Smith previously shared with her fans that she suffers from alopecia. In an update, Pinkett Smith provided an update on her hair loss.

“Now at this point, I can only laugh,” Pinkett Smith said in a video online “just all of a sudden one day.

“Y’all know I’ve been struggling with alopecia, look at this line right here…it just showed up like that. And this is going to be a little bit more difficult for me to hide, so I thought I’d just share it so y’all not asking any questions,” she added.

According to Page Six, Jada Pinkett Smith first highlighted her hair struggles on a 2018 episode of Red Table Talk stating, “It was terrifying when it first started. I was in the shower one day and then just handfuls of hair just in my hands … It was one of those times in my life that I was literally shaking with fear.”

You can see her latest update below.