K. Michelle’s grandfather passed away before Christmas, weeks after he turned 92 years old and celebrating his birthday. There is currently no cause of death revealed.

The Jasmine Brand highlights K. Michelle tweeted about her grandfather on Tuesday morning (Dec. 28).

Please bring my grandpa back. God, dont do us like this. I beg. I’ll do anything😞 — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) December 28, 2021

I laying here shaking, begging you God to not do this to me tomorrow. I can’t live without him. My momma need him. I’m just drinking, crying, drinking again. Stop this shit now — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) December 28, 2021

I’m not letting them put my grandpa in the ground. No. They gotta fight me first — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) December 28, 2021

I’m loosing my mind about this. I feel so useless. I did so much for my grandpa but I let this happen to him: I should’ve been there on they ass about him at that hospital. Maybe I could’ve forced them to save him — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) December 28, 2021

I’m changing everything tomorrow they can’t put him in the ground. He gotta go in one of those mausoleum. I’m getting that done in the morning. I won’t sleep. I’ll sit up until I get someone on the phone — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) December 28, 2021

There’s nothing more heartbreaking than hearing the sound of your mothers tears — K. Michelle (@kmichelle) December 28, 2021

Prayers to K.Michelle and her family.

