Last week, Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin announced they are headed for divorce after nearly a decade of marriage. Speaking with PEOPLE, the two revealed “no one at fault” in the conclusion of their union.

In an update, The Blast notes Good and Franklin have been separated for over four months appear to be working toward a settlement. In legal docs obtained by The Blast, Franklin has filed a preliminary declaration of disclosure detailing that he has turned over all financial information.

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” Good and Franklin said in a joint statement. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love.

“We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

Just six months ago the two celebrated their marriage on Instagram, including Good sharing a highlight reel of their time spent together. “This makes #9 and eternity you go! You are the best decision I’ve ever made (besides loving Jesus lol). I love you with everything inside me. In this life and in the next.”