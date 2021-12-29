The National Football League has announced the passing of icon John Madden. In an official report, Madden was stated to unexpectedly have died at the age of 85.

“On behalf of the entire NFL family, we extend our condolences to Virginia, Mike, Joe and their families,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “We all know him as the Hall of Fame coach of the Oakland Raiders and broadcaster who worked for every major network, but more than anything, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather.

“Nobody loved football more than Coach. He was football. We was an incredible sounding board to me and so many others. There will never be another John Madden, and we will forever be indebted to him for all he did to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

According to ESPN, Madden took over to coach the Raiders at age 32 under then-owner Al Davis. He would move on to the announcing board following his 1977 Super Bowl victory. Beyond his work in the announcement booth, John Madden was introduced to younger generations through the EA Sports Madden NFL video game franchise.

A memorial service will be announced later.