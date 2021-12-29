A Republican congresswoman is calling Kwanzaa is a “fake religion created by a psychopath.” Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene replied to a tweet from the College Republicans wishing a happy holiday to those who celebrate Kwanzaa, accusing them of “pandering.”
The melanin deficient Taylor Greene fired off on Twitter:
“Stop.
It’s a fake religion created by a psychopath.
You aren’t bringing in new voters, you are turning them away.
People are tired of pandering and BS.”
While Greene condemned Kwanzaa, which she incorrectly called a religion she failed to recognize her GOP counterparts that have previously offered holiday greetings to those who celebrate it.
In 2017, former President Donald Trump issued a statement, saying: “Let us celebrate during this joyous time the richness of the past and look with hope toward a brighter future.
“As families and friends join to light the Kinara, Melania and I extend our warmest wishes for a joyful holiday season and a prosperous year to come.”
Kwanzaa is a cultural and reflective holiday not a religious or a political holiday.
Inspired by the Black empowerment period, with leaders such as Malcolm X and the Black Panther Party, Kwanzaa was created by educator Dr. Maulana Karenga in the mid-1960’s in the U.S. during the Civil Rights Movement.
It is a time when African-Americans celebrate their African heritage.
The College Republicans did not respond to Greene, but retweeted other happy Kwanzaa tweets from conservatives.
While Greene’s tweet was challenged on the social media site.
How do you celebrate Kwanzaa? Habari Gani?