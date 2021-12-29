Roddy Ricch is celebrating the success of his latest effort ‘Live Life Fast.’ Billboard announced that Roddy’s new LP, which was released on December 17th, debuted at Number Four on the Billboard 200 chart.

The feat marks Roddy Ricch’s second consecutive Top 10 entry on the Billboard album chart.

His 2019 effort ‘Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial’ spent four weeks at Number One.

In other Roddy Ricch news, the “High Fashion” rapper recently revealed he shared his not so pleasant thoughts directed at the Grammys with them in conversation.

Taken from an excerpt of Kevin Durant‘s The ETCs Podcast with Eddie Gonzalez:

“Uzi is like, like when I was talking to the Grammys, I’m like, ‘Y’all ain’t nominate Uzi for Rap Album?’ I was tripping on them. Even like Lil Baby, ‘Y’all ain’t nominate Lil Baby?’ Like I’m tripping, ’cause it’s like everybody got their own lane, and it should be spoken about, talked about more, because I feel like the n***as now that’s doing sh*t like, no disrespect, but we really breaking barriers.”

If you haven’t already check out the Compton rappers number four charting ‘Live Life Fast’ album below.

