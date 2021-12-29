SOURCE LATINO: Anuel AA to Star in ’30 Days With: Anuel’ Doc for YouTube

On Tuesday, December 28, YouTube Originals revealed that a new docuseries charting Anuel AA’s rise to fame will air this week.

The four-part documentary series, produced by director Jessy Terrero and titled 30 Days With: Anuel after the YouTube Originals franchise, documents the Latin trap artist’s beginnings in the music industry as well as the tale behind his incarceration in Puerto Rico.

According to Billboard, “The project was filmed over 30 days during the final days of Anuel’s probation period, and his first week of freedom.”

In April of 2016, Anuel was arrested for gun possession charges and was not granted bail. He served a full sentence of 30 months. His time was spread across four different prisons in Puerto Rico, Atlanta, and Miami, with a quick tenure at a halfway house. He was released in July of 2018, hours after releasing his debut album.

30 Days With: Anuel premieres at 12 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Dec. 29

In November, Anuel AA released his third album Las Leyendas Nunca Mueren. The new project is a conceptual series created to show love to the legends that inspired him. The new album was created over eight months in the pandemic, bringing a bridge of Hip-Hop, Trap, and Reggaeton.

With the project, Anuel created five album covers that paid homage to iconic moments to his personal favorite legends such as Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Floyd Mayweather, Cono McGregor, Tupac, Pablo Escobar, and many more.

You can hear the album here.