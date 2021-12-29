Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and LaMarcus Aldridge have cleared the NBA’s health and safety protocols and are headed back to the team.

According to ESPN, Aldridge spent two weeks in protocols. Durant and Irving had 10-day stints. The Nets as a whole experienced a COVID-19 outbreak across the roster and had over 10 players in protocols at the same time. Similar outbreaks occurred with the Chicago Bulls and Charlotte Hornets.

During the Nets outbreak, three games were rescheduled. Two were home matchups against the Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards. The other was a visit to the Portland Trail Blazers. The Nets will return to the court on Thursday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Durant and Alrdige will be available for that game but Kyrie won’t be available to play because he did not abide by New York City vaccine mandates.

