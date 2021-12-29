When Stylist Kollin Carter was tasked by client Cardi B to pull an outfit together for her husband’s Offset’s 30th Sneaker Ball Birthday but she didn’t want to wear sneakers she had to wear heels. Stylist Kollin Carter and his team gave a whole new meaning to what it means to be a sneakerhead! To keep up with the party theme, the Bodak Yellow rapper wore green and white Balenciaga sneakers but not on her feet. Instead, she had the sneakers transformed into a sexy corset top that she paired with black leggings and green heels. Taking Cardi’s love for Balenciaga to a whole new level, Kollin explains the process in an Instagram post he shared with his followers with a caption that read:

What do you do when your client wants to wear heels to @offsetyrn sneaker head-themed bday party? I secured 10 @balenciaga sneakers and had the genius @friskmegood fly to LA to deconstruct them into a corset and @fashionbyreyortiz deconstruct a couple of pairs into a bra. Thanks to both of you for being open to collaborating on this! Dressed it down with high waist @wolfard_studios leggings and @femme_la strappy sandal. 🔥 #styledbykollincarter

Black Fashion Designer Cierra Boyd deconstructed Balenciaga sneakers to make this custom corset for Cardi who also created similar looks for Chinese Kitty, and Big OG Dreez. Balenciaga Bardi never disappoints.

Advertisement