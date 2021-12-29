A young, Shreveport, Louisiana rapper has used his talents to show love to his friends who have fell victim to gun violence and the age of the rapper coupled with the content of his music have created an emotionally viral moment.

Ray Da Yungin made the song and visuals for “Miss You” in memory of his one of his closest friends, 12-year-old Xavier Perry, who was shot and killed last month. What makes this so impactful is that Ray comes from the state with one of the highest homicide rates in the country. The video resonated so well in his community, Ray was requested for an interview with local news station called KLFY to talk about the video.

“If people just put the guns down and stopped the violence, people could do more than what they’re already doing,” said Ray Da Yungin.

Advertisement