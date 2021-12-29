During the #FreeLarryHoover show, Kanye West’s “Runaway” performance was so beautiful it brought tears to Drake’s eyes. In a newly surfaced video, Drizzy can be seen enjoying the performance and when emotion strikes a single tear flows down his face.

Drake was moved by the moment but Kim Kardashian, who had her name infused into the song, was not. Following the performance, Kim K filed papers to be legally declared single while they work through their divorce. A source close to Kardashian finds it weird and embarrassing that Ye is doing public displays for her despite living with his girlfriend.

“Kim is making a statement by doubling down that she’s single. She thinks it’s strange that Kanye keeps saying he wants her back, but all the while he’s got [Vinetria] at his Malibu house,” the source said to Page Six.

In the paperwork, Kim notes “irreconcilable differences have existed and continue to exist between [West] and me, which have caused our marriage to irretrievably break down. No counseling or reconciliation effort will be of any value at this time.…[West] and I both deserve the opportunity to build new lives. Therefore, I am asking that my request to bifurcate and terminate our marital status be granted.”