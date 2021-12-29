The rumor mill suggested Yo Gotti dropped Blac Youngsta from Collective Music Group. Hearing the buzz, Yo Gotti hit Instagram to let fans know that it’s cap.
No Jumper stated Youngsta was let go and Gotti had enough of the false reports.
Blac Youngsta isn’t dropped but he has been busy with disses toward the late Young Dolph. Blac Youngsta hit a club in Dallas and performed a diss to Young Dolph, less than a month after Dolph’s murder in both of the rapper’s hometown of Memphis.
After the Internet caught wind of the diss performance, criticism of Blac Youngsta flood timelines. Seeing it all, Blac Youngsta wrote a message on Instagram addressing the issue.
“I’m the type of n***a who ain’t neva sat back and looked for nobody to feel sorry fa me! I come from the heart of South Memphis where you get no sympathy, don’t even know what that is. With that being said, I could give 2 fucks what the world think about me.”– Blac Youngsta