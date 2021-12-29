The rumor mill suggested Yo Gotti dropped Blac Youngsta from Collective Music Group. Hearing the buzz, Yo Gotti hit Instagram to let fans know that it’s cap.

No Jumper stated Youngsta was let go and Gotti had enough of the false reports.

I’m seeing too much Rap 🧢 on these blogs — Yo Gotti (@YoGotti) December 28, 2021

Fake News ‼️ — Yo Gotti (@YoGotti) December 28, 2021

LIL bro A BOSS He Can’t Be Dropped #CMG #HeavyCamp 🏋🏾‍♀️❤️ — Yo Gotti (@YoGotti) December 28, 2021

P.s Keep my name out all these rumors — Yo Gotti (@YoGotti) December 28, 2021

Let a Real N!xxa WIN in Peace 🙏🏾 — Yo Gotti (@YoGotti) December 28, 2021

I’ll be back next year ✌🏾 2022

CMG CHAMPIONS 🏆🏆🏆🏆 — Yo Gotti (@YoGotti) December 28, 2021

Blac Youngsta isn’t dropped but he has been busy with disses toward the late Young Dolph. Blac Youngsta hit a club in Dallas and performed a diss to Young Dolph, less than a month after Dolph’s murder in both of the rapper’s hometown of Memphis.

After the Internet caught wind of the diss performance, criticism of Blac Youngsta flood timelines. Seeing it all, Blac Youngsta wrote a message on Instagram addressing the issue.