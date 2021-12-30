Kim Kardashian’s business manager, Angie Kukawski, has been murdered. According to TMZ, Kukawski’s boyfriend has been charged with the crime.

The Los Angeles Police Department stated Kukawski was reported missing and was found on Dec. 23 at an address in Simi Valley. Her body was inside a vehicle. Her boyfriend, 49-year-old Jason Barker, was arrested and charged with the murder.

Kukawski was murdered with a knife and the D.A. states the murder was carried out “with the intent to cause cruel and extreme pain and suffering for the purpose of revenge, extortion, persuasion and for a sadistic purpose.”

The Kardashian/Jenner family released a statement to TMZ:

“Angela was truly the best. She cared about everyone of us and made things happen that were impossible. She will be greatly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her family and loved ones during this most difficult time.”

In addition to Kim Kardashian, Kukawski worked alongside Nicki Minaj, Kanye West, and for the Tupac estate.