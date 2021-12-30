Earlier this month, Cardi B hosted her hubby Offset’s 30th born day celebration at L.A.’s Sneakertopia, which was dubbed the “sneaker ball”. As everyone was dripping with new kicks and fly gear, THC Design gave out cannabis pre-rolls to the VIP attendees.

A weed bar was in place for those who wanted to create their own green goodies, boasting strains such as Peanut Butter Souffle, Cresendo, Grapes and Cream and Garlic. Adjacent to the weed bar were Popeye’s Chicken sandwiches, chicken strips, fries and even vegan chicken sandwiches.

Some of the notables in attendance included Kanye West, the Migos, Rich The Kid, French Montana, NLE Choppa, Slick Woods, Hazey Taughtme and a host of others.

Cardi unveiled her gift for Offset; a $2 million check, while Lobos gifted the Migos rapper with a pair of sneakers signed by LeBron James while THC Design gave Offset a pound of indoor exotic flower for the special day.

The Party was sponsored by Lobos, Dussé, Blk Water, Popeye’s, Elevated Dispensary and THC Design. Attendees were given gift bags with eights of flower, pre-rolls and a copy of Black Cannabis Magazine.