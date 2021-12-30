Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on five of six counts in a New York federal court for her role in Jeffrey Epstein’s sexual abuse of teenage girls between 1994 and 2004.

The 60-year-old was found guilty of sex trafficking of a minor, transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and three related counts of conspiracy. She was not guilty of enticing a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts. Now that she is guilty, Maxwell faces 65 years in prison, CNN reports.

“The road to justice has been far too long. But, today, justice has been done,” US Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “I want to commend the bravery of the girls — now grown women — who stepped out of the shadows and into the courtroom. Their courage and willingness to face their abuser made this case, and today’s result, possible.”

The jury was composed of six women and six men and deliberated for 40 hours. Maxwell’s lawyers will appeal the decision. “We firmly believe in Ghislaine’s innocence. Obviously, we are very disappointed with the verdict,” attorney Bobbi C. Sternheim said.