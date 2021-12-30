Yesterday, Hip Hop icon and movie director Ice Cube took to social media to address Friday actor Faizon Love, who said he was only paid $2,500 for his role as Big Worm.

Faizon said he was offered double pay scale($5,000) to appear in Next Friday, which he turned down. Cube wrote on Twitter, “I didn’t rob no f**kin body. The 1995 Friday movie cost $2.3m to make. Shot it in 20 days. Fazion worked 1 day, maybe 2. All the actors got paid scale to do the movie. They could’ve [simply] said ‘No’ but they didn’t. So miss me with that sh*t…”

Someone on the timeline made the comment that Chris Tucker didn’t reprise his role as Smokey because of money, but Cube addressed that as well, stating, “We were ready to pay Chris Tucker $10-12m to do Next Friday but he turned us down for religious reasons. He didn’t want to cuss or smoke weed on camera anymore.” Tucker himself said he turned down the role because “I don’t want to represent everyone smokin’ weed. I kinda made it more personal than a movie, and that’s one of the reasons I said, ‘Nah, I don’t want to keep doing that character.'”

