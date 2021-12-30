Rock and Roll Hall-of-Fame recording artist and actor LL Cool J cancels the 50th Annual Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022 performance due to a positive COVID-19 test. The NCIS: Los Angeles star was scheduled to perform a pre-midnight set in Time Square on Friday (Dec. 31).

“I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,’” LL Cool J said in a released statement. “We were ready and I was really looking forward to ringing in 2022 in my hometown in a special way, but for now I wish everyone a healthy and happy New Year. The best is yet to come!“

The New York legend’s cancelation is joined by ABC and the producer’s announcement of the removal of R&B star Chlöe, who was scheduled to perform her hit single “Have Mercy.” LL Cool J adds to a laundry list of COVID-19 positive testing celebrities in recent weeks. This year’s performance list includes a-list superstars such as Daddy Yankee, Big Boi, French Montana, Don Omar and so many more.

While Omicron variant cases have skyrocketed in New York, there is no word of the annual show’s possible cancellation at press time. Earlier this month, LL Cool J released a Rock The Bells fashion collection in honor of the hall of fame accomplishment and received a monument statue in Queens, New York. Dr. Dre inducted LL Cool J with his Rock and Roll Hall-Of-Fame award last October.