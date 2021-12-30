Megan Thee Stallion is living her best life these days. The Grammy-winning rapper earned a bachelor of science degree in health administration from notable HBCU Texas Southern University.

This was a goal that Houston, TX honored to both her late mother and late grandmother. Her mother, Holly Thomas, died in March 2019 following a battle with brain cancer. Her late grandmother was a teacher.

The excitement doesn’t end there. Thee Stallion, whose real name is born Megan Pete, signed a first-look deal with Netflix to produce new series.

In this role, she will executive produce and create projects exclusive for Netflix.

Megan Thee Stallion has a supporter in her corner in 4-time Major League Baseball All-Star Carl Crawford.

Crawford applauds her. “All of it is cool, you know what I’m sayin’,” he told Bally Sports Network’s Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson in a sit-down interview this week.

“If we were all getting along still. Things just always went left when – and we still don’t have a real reason why things went left. Everything is cool with her; like I said, we wish her the best and we’re just going to keep pushing our things over at 1501.”

Meg Thee Stallion initially signed to Crawford’s independent record label, 1501 Certified Entertainment, in 2018. We met because a guy that was working with me at the time knew her manager,” Crawford told Scoop B.

“And we reached out to him and introduced our stuff that way and brought him over to the studio with her and the rest is history!”

According to reports, once Megan Thee Stallion signed a management deal with Roc Nation in 2019 she was alerted by the entertainment company about unusual stipulations within her contract with 1501 Certified.

Megan Thee Stallion then filed a lawsuit against Crawford and 1501 Entertainment to allow her to release her song “SUGA.” The label and Crawford claimed that Megan did not want to honor her contractual obligations because she wants to be signed to the much larger and international Roc Nation. Her lawsuit alleges that the deal was “not only entirely unconscionable but ridiculously so,” as it put itself in a position to “literally do nothing, while at the same time taking for themselves the vast majority of [her] income from all sources.” Court documents state that Megan Thee Stallion also claims that her mother had negotiated the deal at the time of signing, and she was not fairly represented as Crawford had supplied the lawyer who acted on her behalf.

Carl Crawford tells Bally Sports that he seeks a resolution. “I mean, hopefully,” he said.

“We’re still in court right now. We’re still going to court about stuff and I guess once that’s over with, we don’t have any chance but, hopefully the quick cases will be over with and we can start to move on with your life because we’re stuck in this one little place.”