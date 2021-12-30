Coming off the heels of the massively successful launch of Reebok x Cardi B’s capsule collection ‘Let Me Be… In My World’ this summer, the iconic brand and legendary artist are teaming up again for the second drop, ‘Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime’. The collection, inspired by Cardi’s Home of NYC at night, comes with a new metallic Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker, as well as an entirely new apparel line-up that nods to the bright lights and vibrant city skyline. The collection continues Cardi’s legacy while paying homage to the city that made her who she is today.

With high-shine metallics throughout, the ‘Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime’ capsule is built to carry any hustler through the after-hours of New York City nightlife. The collection ranges from tight fitted crops and tights to oversized cargo pants and features playful materials and bright color blocking. It also includes for the first time ever a plush and cozy fleece robe with Cardi’s signature logo embroidered on the chest. Overall, the collection has led to a capsule that is as vibrant as Cardi’s personality.

The collection is anchored by a new metallic Cardi B Classic Leather sneaker that represents the global superstar’s years of hustling and working towards the level of success and fame she has today. The classic style comes in five colorways of core black/vector red/champagne, champagne/gold, pewter/black, black/silver and fluid blue.

To bring the story, colors and designs to life, Reebok designers worked in close collaboration with Cardi B and her team for this latest collection; from honing in on the metallic details to ideating the most unique materials that would make a true style statement.

“Nighttime in my hometown of New York is such a beautiful, magical experience, and I’m happy to see this magic come to life with my latest Reebok collection,” Cardi said. “These pieces are easy to wear from the street to the club while still letting you feel comfortable, confident and unique. I promise you’ll be feeling like the best version of yourself when you have these pieces on!”

The full collection, featuring both footwear and apparel, will be live starting December 29 at 10am EST on Reebok.com and select retailers. The capsule’s core black/vector red/champagne Classic Leather x Cardi B colorway will be available exclusively on Reebok.com.

Hi-res product and campaign imagery can be found HERE. Designed with all figures in mind, all apparel in the ‘Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime’ collection will be available in inclusive colors, materials, and sizing, ranging from 2XS to 4X. The collection also features a variety of footwear in children’s sizes.