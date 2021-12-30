If there were to be a list of top romances of the year, Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian belong on top. In an exclusive over at PEOPLE a source close to the couple state they are “madly in love.”

Kardashian “was never opposed to marriage” but the source stated “her thoughts definitely changed when she and Travis became official. Those two spend all their time together and are madly in love.”

The couple became an item in January and Kardashian is stated to be “over the moon.”

“They’re almost like high school sweethearts all over again,” the source said. “Neither of them ever thought they’d fall in love like this again.”

Back in August, Travis Barker flew to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian to enjoy a baecation. But love wasn’t the only thing that he celebrated. This marks the Blink-182 drummer’s first time on a plane since surviving a plane crash in 2008 that killed two of his friends. TMZ got their hands on the photos of the couple boarding Kylie Jenner’s private jet with Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Cory Gamble.

In October, Barker proposed by the sea in California.