Kanye West and Justin LaBoy pulled up to a birthday party at James Harden’s restaurant and rumors emerged of a potential new boo for the DONDA rapper. The rumor mill paired Ye with Instagram model Yasmine Lopez.
According to The Blast, Ye and Lopez partied together leading to the romance buzz. Sources close to both Kanye and Lopez reached out to TMZ to deny the rumors. In fact, the two were there separately and did interact, but there is no romance brewing.
You can see a video from the party and images of Yasmine Lopez below.
