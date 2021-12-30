Reps for Kanye West Deny He is Seeing IG Model Yasmine Lopez

Reps for Kanye West Deny He is Seeing IG Model Yasmine Lopez

Kanye West and Justin LaBoy pulled up to a birthday party at James Harden’s restaurant and rumors emerged of a potential new boo for the DONDA rapper. The rumor mill paired Ye with Instagram model Yasmine Lopez.

According to The Blast, Ye and Lopez partied together leading to the romance buzz. Sources close to both Kanye and Lopez reached out to TMZ to deny the rumors. In fact, the two were there separately and did interact, but there is no romance brewing.

You can see a video from the party and images of Yasmine Lopez below.

Advertisement

Kanye with Instagram model Yasmine Lopez at a birthday party tonight in Houston. pic.twitter.com/6qJoyss5qg — Jenn (@_xmarissabee) December 29, 2021

Kanye and Justin LaBoy pulled up to James Harden’s Thirteen restaurant in Houston for J Mulan’s birthday tonight. pic.twitter.com/S8jCGpgEZZ — Jenn (@_xmarissabee) December 29, 2021

Don’t ask when I’m free I’m always expensive pic.twitter.com/rcTK24ydWU — Yasmine Lopez 👸🏽 (@YASMlNELOPEZ) December 29, 2021